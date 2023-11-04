A packaging manufacturer based in Boston has won a national award for its work on a luxury craft gin brand – and been highly commended in the same category for a separate project.

Pictured (from left) TV presenter and actor Ortis Deley (host); David Willis, Amberley Labels Boston Site manager; Mark Ash, Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK (sponsor) and Phil Chadwick, Packaging News editor.

Amberley Labels, part of the Coveris Group, has been awarded the Label of the Year title at the UK Packaging Awards 2023.

The event – which aims to celebrate excellence in the packaging industry – was held at the five-star Grosvenor House Hotel, in Park Lane, May Fair, London, on Thursday, October 12.

Amberley Labels won for its work on Hawkridge Gin, a product created by the award-winning, Berkshire-based Hawkridge Distillers.

The Victorian Botanical Tea Blend.

The intricate design combined metallic embellishment and tactile embossing for the Victorian Botanical Tea Blend and Victorian Floral Botanical Blend products.

The project was one of two from Amberley Labels shortlisted in the Label of the Year category, alongside a wine label made for Gusbourne English Rosé 2022; this, received a high commendation.

The other two nominees were: Coveris, in Spalding, for a linerless label for Gressingham Foods, and Yorkshire’s The Label Makers for a bottle label for Trooper Imperial Stout.

David Richards, Amberley Labels’ managing director, said: “Receiving Label of the Year at the UK Packaging Awards is an amazing achievement. A big congratulations to the Amberley team and everyone involved in the project at Boston. Working with Hawkridge Gin to print their beautifully designed labels was an exciting project where the technical and production teams pushed the boundaries of what can be achieved with our embellishment capabilities. This award is industry recognition that the Amberley Labels team can be very proud of.”

The Victorian Floral Botanical Blend.

Phil Howarth, managing director, at Hawkridge Distillers, said: “Our whole team is delighted to win this prestigious award. It’s been a labour of love creating the Hawkridge range. We consider a fantastic label, both in design and quality of production as critical to the success of the product. Our designers worked with Amberley Labels to create an absolute masterpiece.”