'Bigger the better' - Independent business expands into Boston's former HMV unit

Motion Active has moved next door in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre, having previously been based at the former WiseGuys unit.

HMV exited the centre in January, citing ‘shifting consumer behaviours and a lack of investment in the town’s retail district’.

Motion Active – formerly of Market Place – took on the smaller, ex-WiseGuys unit in November.

On its Facebook page, it summed up the move with the words: ‘bigger the better’.

Centre manager Lisa Fitzgerald said: “We are thrilled to support another local independent retailer’s growth into larger premises having welcomed Motion Active to Pescod Square in November 2023.