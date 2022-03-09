Boston-area seed merchants appoints new managing director

In 2021, Boston Seeds continued its expansion, investing in a 25,000 sq ft warehouse.

George Wallis will be stepping into the role at Boston Seeds’ new office and distribution centre in Kirton this month.

After graduating from the University of Nottingham in 2008, George spent five years at Asda in store management before joining Boston Seeds in 2013 as business development manager.

In this position, George led many projects across the company before taking up his next role of commercial director.

New MD George Wallis.

Outgoing managing director of Boston Seeds, Andrew Wallis, said: “I am certain the growth and success of the company over the last 20 years will continue and this appointment ensures secure and exciting times ahead.”

George said he was ‘delighted’ to take on the role of managing director and lead the next phase of the company’s growth.

“I look forward to building on the recent success of the business, harnessing our unique market position to benefit the agricultural and amenity industries alike,” he said.

In 2021, Boston Seeds continued its expansion, investing in new offices and a 25,000 sq ft warehouse.

“We are increasing the range and quantity of seeds available for prompt delivery,” George added. “Supply chain issues and distribution during the last two years has highlighted the necessity for maintaining good stocks that are ready for delivery at short notice.”