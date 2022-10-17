Boston car dealership looking for ways to show Big Love to the community

Listers Boston MINI staff with Wyberton Wombles team members.

Listers Boston MINI, in Sleaford Road, is making the call as part of MINI’s Big Love campaign.

This is a global initiative that aims to, in MINI's words, ‘help build a brighter future for each other and our planet’, with diversity and sustainability being central to it.

With this ambition in mind, Listers Boston MINI is hoping to get behind different causes in the area, offering hands-on support across a series of quarterly pledges.

After its last appeal for Big Love ideas, it pledged to protect wildlife and keep the area clean and tidy by organising litter-picking events in Boston and Skegness.

In Boston, with the help of the Wyberton Wombles community group, 22 bags of litter were collected.

In Skegness, with more than 100 volunteers lending a hand, 130 buckets of litter were removed from the beach.

Now, the dealership wants to know what it can do next in the spirit of Big Love.

Andy Worsley, head of business at Listers Boston MINI, said: “It was wonderful to see our staff, customers and community come together to get behind our recent litter-picking events in Boston and Skegness.

"I look forward to reading all the ideas we receive for our next pledge and getting involved with many more great causes in our community.”