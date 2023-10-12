Register
Boston department store announces closing date

A closing date has been announced for a department store in Boston.
By David Seymour
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST
Rebos, in Boston, has announced a closing date for the retail side of the business.

Rebos, in Strait Bargate, has today (Thursday, October 12) revealed that Saturday, October 28, will be its last day of trading for the retail side of its operation.

The business confirmed that the recently added RebosPlay children’s area and restaurant and café will remain open, with new management already in place.

The toilets on the second-floor will also be open for customers, it added.

A spokesman for the business said: “The remaining much sought after retail and office space is available for rent and 50 per cent of the space will be rented to independent retailers, whilst we are in ongoing negotiations with businesses for the rest of the space.”

A closing down sale – with offers of up to 70 per cent off – will continue until 5pm on October 28. This includes all of the shop’s fittings and fixtures.

It was in August when Rebos announced it was closing the retail side of its business.

This was due to ‘the current poor economic climate’, it said.

Rebos had re-launched at the location on April 22 of this year, just a few weeks after it closed.

Ahead of this, it had traded from the unit – formerly occupied by Oldrids – for about 18 months.

The business put that closure down to soaring energy bills – between £30,000 and £50,000 a month, it said.