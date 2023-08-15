Retail side of Boston business to close amid 'poor economic climate', but play area and café and restaurant to remain

The retail side of a Boston business is to close due to ‘the current poor economic climate’, it has been announced.

Rebos department store, in Strait Bargate, Boston, pictured earlier this year.

However, while the department store at Rebos, in Strait Bargate, is to shut, the soft play area and café and restaurant are to remain open, the business has said.

A Rebos spokesman said today (Tuesday, August 15): “Having re-launched the store in April this year, the business has now concluded that despite all our efforts, due to the current poor economic climate, there is no

option but to close our retail business. Rebos Play, Café and Restaurant will remain open.”

Tenants are being sought to acquire space in the store and offices, which are available for rent, the spokesman continued.

Rebos will launch a closing down sale from Thursday, August 17, with discounts on stock and fixtures.

It will trade until everything is sold and will announce final closing date in due course, the spokesman added.

Rebos re-launched on April 22, just a few weeks after it closed.

Ahead of this, it had traded from the unit – formerly occupied by Oldrids – for about 18 months.

The business put that closure down to soaring energy bills – between £30,000 and £50,000 a month, it said.