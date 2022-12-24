Boston gym wins national honour

A gym in Boston has picked up a national accolade.

Mayhem Gym owners Tom and Sarah Chenery at the awards ceremony.

Mayhem Gym, part of the Riverside Industrial Estate, won Best Health and Fitness Business in the finals of the 2022 Englands Business Awards, held recently in Birmingham.

It comes after it won Best New Business in Lincolnshire and Best Health and Fitness Business in Lincolnshire at the East Midlands stage of the award scheme.

Advertisement

The wins for Mayhem Gym, which launched in April of last year, were based on public votes.

Co-owner Tom Chenery said: "It just shows what an amazing community we have built here in this town. I’d like to thank all of our members for voting and being a part of our venture. Without them we are nothing.”