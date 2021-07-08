Butlin's including Skegness resort makes important announcement as Covid 'Freedom Day' looms

Butlin's in Skegness is welcoming the lifting of restrictions on July 19.

The company, which also has resorts at Bognor Regis and Minehead, closed for long periods during the string of UK lockdowns during the pandemic.

Butlin's in Skegness re-opened in May with social-distancing measures in place.

In an announcement on Twitter ahead of 'Freedom Day', a spokesman said: “Great news! The end of lockdown is finally in sight!

"Subject to the Government’s next announcement on Monday we’re pleased to announce the following will apply to all breaks from the 19th July.

“Just turn up to our amazing splash pools, you can use them as much as you like throughout your break.

“There’s no need to pre-book our Skyline shows, just turn up.

“We’ll also be adding thousands more spaces to watch our shows by increasing the number of slots and capacity of our entertainment venues. Shows in Reds, Centre Stage and Studio 36 will still be bookable so there’s no need to queue.

“We’ll continue to work through the detail on what this means for our other facilities so please do bear with us.

“We do ask you to please not phone us at this time as we continue to deal with high call volumes. We’ll continue to update you via our website and social media channels. Thank you for your continuing support and patience during this time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement that he wants to lift all remaining coronavirus restrictions by July 19, with compulsory mask wearing dropped.