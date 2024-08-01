Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, has announced a new leadership structure, a key step in its strategic growth plan.

The homebuilder, which is part of Tara Group, has a newly formed Senior Leadership Team, led by Managing Director, Guy Bebbington. Guy has taken on the role from Founder and Director of Cameron Homes, Ian Burns, following his decision to step down from the board.

Alongside Guy, the Cameron Homes leadership team will oversee a range of disciplines, crucial to homebuilder’s continued success in the new build sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly formed team boasts a wealth of experience and expertise, and includes:

Cameron Homes announces new leadership

• Guy Bebbington – Managing Director• Collette Bradbury – Sales & Marketing Director• Lewis Brazier – Head of Production• Steve Cassie – Development Director• Michael Dean – Commercial Director• Carli Gallier – Head of People• John Hickman – Group Land Director• Paul Morrissey – Operations Director• Luke Sidaway – Head of Finance• Kate Tait – Group Land & Planning Director

Earlier this year, Cameron Homes, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, retained its five-star homebuilder status from Home Builders Federation (HBF), and has recently announced a new development in the desirable location Repton in Derby.

Guy Bebbington, Managing Director at Cameron Homes, said: "I am confident that our new, experienced and talented senior leadership team will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The East Midlands is a promising area of growth for Cameron Homes and following the previous success of our other developments, we look forward to building more luxury high-quality homes across the region.”

For more information on Cameron Homes, please visit www.cameronhomes.co.uk.