Co-op Pharmacy and Travel branches in Boston win 'gold' awards

It was a double gold win for a Co-op pharmacy and Co-op Travel branch in Boston – with each being awarded gold for their services.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:27 BST
The team at Liquorpond Pharmacy, in Boston.
The team at Liquorpond Pharmacy, in Boston.

Local pharmacies, post offices, travel branches, funeral homes and food stores across the county have been recognised in the Lincolnshire Co-op’s annual ‘Colleagues Awards Week’ for providing “exceptional services to the community”.

Liquorpond Pharmacy in Boston was named Gold Pharmacy Branch of the Year.

The Liquorpond Street branch scored highly on training, audits, and services provided, which includes flu vaccinations, blood pressure checks, and support for patients managing new medications.

The Boston Travel team.
The Boston Travel team.

Debbie Winrow, Team Leader at the pharmacy, said: “We’ve got a great mix of characters in our team, we all complement each other and work together brilliantly.

“We’ve been working hard consistently, achieving bronze and silver in previous years, but to finally reach the top feels absolutely fantastic!”

The Gold Travel Branch of the Year was awarded to Boston Travel, who the Lincolnshire Co-op said “have worked extra hard to maintain customers and attract new ones since moving out of the town centre”.

The team are now based at Downtown Home Superstore, in Wyberton Chain Bridge.

Hannah Christian, Assistant Manager at Boston Travel, said: “We were really excited to see our efforts recognised, after a tough few years in the travel industry.

“Coming out of the town centre, we were worried we may lose custom, but actually we have just gone from strength to strength, and I think a large part of that is down to great teamwork.”

