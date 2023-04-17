Man to face a 'trial of facts' over fatal stabbing of nine year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston

A Lithuanian man will face a trial of facts to decide if he stabbed a nine-year-old girl to death - after he was found unfit to plead to a murder charge.

Deividas Skebas, pictured leaving Lincoln Crown Court, in August last year.

Lilia Valutyte was discovered with a stab wound to her chest in Fountain Lane, Boston, on July 28 last year.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder but at a hearing earlier this year Judge Simon Hirst ruled he was currently unfit to enter a plea to the allegation and to face a traditional trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skebas will now face a trial of facts in front of a jury to decide if he carried out the act of stabbing Lilia to death.

His case was today (Mon) listed before Judge Hirst who fixed the hearing for a two day trial of the facts before a High Court Judge on 10 July.

Skebas, who is currently remanded into custody, did not appear in court for the hearing and was represented by defence barrister John McNally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by Christopher Donellan KC.

Lilia suffered the stab wound as she played in the street in broad daylight with her sister.

Footage showed her playing hula-hoop with her younger sibling minutes before the alleged attack at 6.20pm on Thursday July 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An inquest in Lincoln heard that Harry Potter fan Lilia died from a stab wound to the chest.