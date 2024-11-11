CorrBoard launches recruitment campaign to extend capacity

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has launched a recruitment campaign to attract local talent to the business as it looks to include a third shift to its production schedule to increase capacity.

With several positions available the company is confident that it can find the right candidates to join its ambitious team.

Once in place, the extended workforce will work together to produce more quality products for the increasing number of customers that have chosen CorrBoard as a preferred supplier over recent years.

CorrBoard Head of Operations, Katie Woodward, comments: “We are in a really positive position and want to attract ambitious and enthusiastic candidates from the local area that want a career in manufacturing.

“It’s absolutely a myth that when you work in our industry you do the same thing forever. CorrBoard and the team here are a great example of the fact that is not the case. We work with people and give them the opportunity to meet their potential.

“We are looking forward to extending our team and working together to meet with the ambitious targets we have set for the future.”

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.