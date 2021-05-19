Countdown begins to unveiling of £2m investment at Skegness Pier and Fantasy Island

The new Clip 'n Climb attraction at Skegness Pier opens this month.

Following a year of closures due to Government restrictions, Mellors Group - owners of Fantasy Island theme park at Ingoldmells and Skegness Pier - is excited to reveal the £2 million investments at the venues this May.

The company says the large investment into the seaside town will help cement Skegness as the ultimate staycation hotspot for families this year.

Skegness Pier, the historic home of family fun, is set to reopen this May, offering thrill-seeking families everything from pulse-racing escape rooms to ten pin bowling, to laser quest.

The venue will also officially open its doors to three new exciting attractions which include Playa at the Pier, Clip ‘n Climb, and Hero Zone.

Visitors can still grab a taste of international travel this year at the stylish family bar, Playa at the Pier. The new venue has a stunning bar area filled with stylish pool pods. Take in the views of the glistening sea water in the distance, while enjoying a fantastic range of live entertainment all summer long.

Clip ‘n Climb will be the first, and only, climbing centre of its kind to hit the East Coast this year. With an impressive 14 exhilarating climbing frames and activities, visitors can master climbing walls before taking on the next challenge!

Thrill seekers young and old will enjoy the different challenges on offer, including the iconic, ‘Leap of Faith’, which sees players climb up the central pole and onto the jump platform, before leaping out to catch hold of a high trapeze.

The countdown has begun to Skegness Pier reopening.

And the final addition to Skegness Pier is the recently announced children’s play arena, Hero Zone. Adrenaline-seeking children will engage in a variety of games, all whilst loading up the ‘Ball Blasters’ and firing at a range of targets to win the game. The little ones will not only discover new ways to have fun, but they will also master key skills such as co-ordination and relationship building.

Following a long-awaited outdoor reopening on April 12, Fantasy Island, just a stone throw from Skegness Pier, is also all set for a grand reopening of its indoor venues this May.

Described as one of the best places to visit since 1993, the theme park offers an extensive range of thrilling rides and attractions fit for all the family. From Discovery rides for the adrenaline seekers, to Adventure and Little Explorer rides for the little ones.

Fantasy Island has introduced the thrilling Spinning Racer ride to its outdoor offerings this year and is set to welcome a variety of indoor attractions this summer including the immersive, Harrington Flint’s Island Adventure’s and the exhilarating quest, The Guardian.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells opened its outdoor attractions last month .

Edward Mellors, Company Director at Mellors Group said: “We know there’ll be a lot of people who are very excited to get back to Skegness this summer and our £2M investment into two of the key attractions, Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier, will ensure our seaside town is seen as a must-visit seaside resort this year.

"We’re excited to officially reopen both our indoor venues fully to all UK families. It’s been a long lockdown and we can’t wait for everyone to get back to having family fun by the sea.”

Mellors Group has also secured a charity partnership for the next 12 months with When you wish upon a Star.

The When you wish upon a Star children’s charity was set up in 1990 and its main mission is to grant the wish of children with life-threatening illnesses and subsequently help to transform the lives of families across the UK.

Through their partnership, Fantasy Island will supply When you wish upon a Star buckets and cans at the theme park and will also provide packages including day trips to both Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier.

Diane Hummerston, Head of Fundraising at When You Wish Upon a Star said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen as charity partner for Mellors Group. As an organisation who provides children and families with fun memories through their parks and events, they totally embody the very core reason we exist as a charity.

"When You Wish Upon a Star grants wishes and creates magical memories for children aged between four and 16 years who live with a life threatening or terminal illness. We are excited to be working with such an amazing company and look forward to developing the partnership in the future.”

The Mellors Group is also working with the Government on a ‘Kick Start’ scheme that has been set up to get 16–24-year-olds back into work again. As the venues expand even bigger, this has provided Skegness with opportunities to get the community back into employment.

Both Skegness Pier and Fantasy Island welcomes visitors back to their attractions this May in a fully Covid-19 safe and secure environment.