Coveris Louth celebrates a total of 800 years’ service!

The long-service awards were handed out to Coveris Louth employees.

Colleagues varied from having 25 years of service up to 45 years of service, which is a remarkable achievement working across a wide variety of different departments at Coveris.

Managing director, Mark Dalby, described the event as a special occasion, saying: “[It is] special because we don’t often get the opportunity to publicly thank our staff for the many years of service that they have devoted to the company. “Coveris is indeed very fortunate to have staff members whose many years of dedication, commitment and loyalty have shaped and contributed towards its successes.”

The company is intending to make this an annual event to celebrate the dedication and commitment of colleagues.

From back left, the long serving colleagues who were recognised at the recent awards evening, and their number of years served, are as follows: David Norris (Extrusion: 29), Mark Norton (Print: 29), Lisa Malkinson (Reception: 30), Rob Jeffrey (Extrusion: 40), Martin Metcalfe (Technical: 44), Linda Laws (HR: 42), Barry Ireland (Extrusion: 25), Simon Bassham (Engineering : 40), Dave Paul (Engineering: 41), Linda Mountain (Finance: 45), Alan Mckechnie (Extrusion: 27), Andrea Davison (Planning : 28), Tracey Goulsbra (Sales: 32).

Missing from the awards night was Tim Frost, Gareth Harpham, Andy Hill, Richard Meese, Gary Taylor, Jason Taylor, Martin Thomas, Danny Troop, Daren Willden.