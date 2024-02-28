Register
DS Smith to close Louth site 'this week'

​After a period of three-month consultation, it has now been announced that a sheetfielding site in Louth will close, with the loss of 70 jobs.
Louth's DS Smith site. Photo: Google Maps.Louth's DS Smith site. Photo: Google Maps.
​Back in December, it was announced that a strategic review of DS Smith’s could see the closure of the business’s Windsor Road site, and that a consultation process for the sheetfeeding section of the business would be held until February.

Now today (Wednesday) it has been announced that following the consultation with the Trade Union and Employee Representatives, no viable alternative business proposals could be found and that the decision has been made to close the site this week, with 70 roles at the Louth facility being made redundant.

A spokesman for the company said that efforts would now be focused our efforts on supporting all those employees impacted by this decision.

The Louth Windsor Road closure is a phased process starting this week and concluding in August.