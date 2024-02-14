Family-owned business near Boston take on 'truly iconic', multi-award winning roses company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bells Horticultural – a sixth-generation commercial indoor and outdoor plant grower, based in Benington – has added Peter Beales Roses, of Norfolk, to its portfolio.

Peter Beales Roses describes itself as a ‘world leader in classic roses’.

Since being set up in 1968, it has grown millions of roses that today bloom all over the world.

Now part of the Bells Horticulture portfolio, the well-respected Peter Beales Roses, of Norfolk. Pictured is its Attleborough-based garden centre.

Along the way, it has won 28 Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show Gold medals.

Robert Bell, managing director at Bells, said: “We are excited to carry forward the legacy of Peter Beales Roses and are dedicated to maintaining the exceptional standards that customers have come to expect. Peter Beales Roses is a truly iconic brand that has been a cornerstone of the global rose community for decades, there is no question that we are committed to preserving and enhancing the magic that makes Peter Beales Roses so special. It’s a true honour to be entrusted with the stewardship of this brand that means so much to so many.”

As part of the deal, Bells Horticultural has acquired a garden centre, complete with restaurant, situated in Attleborough, Norfolk. The site is also home to two-acres of show gardens, including the National Collection of Species Roses, which attracts tens of thousands of rose lovers every year. Peter Beales Roses will also bring with it a stock nursery, e-commerce business, 50 employees and an award-winning breeding programme.

Holly Bell, retail director, said: “It's a huge undertaking. We are fully committed to fostering the rich heritage and reputation of the Peter Beales Roses brand, both locally and on an international scale.”

Peter Beales Roses has won 28 Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show Gold medals. This is an example of one of its stands.

She said that all integral elements of Peter Beales Roses, including the garden centre, rose garden, and breeding programme will remain intact, with the Lincolnshire and Norfolk businesses continuing under separate profiles.

“We are really looking forward to engaging with the people of Attleborough, and the wider community,” she continued. “The team at Peter Beales are doing an amazing job already and are held in high regard by visitors. We feel the increased value we can bring from our own plant stock, together with our desire for community involvement will certainly be welcome in the area"

The Bells Horticultural portfolio also includes an active arable farm, including 400 acres of pumpkin production and a 30-acre modern glass house production site heated by a 3MW biomass boiler.

