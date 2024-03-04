Steve and Brec Whittemore of yellowbellykitchen.

yellowbellykitchen, the brainchild of husband and wife team Brec and Steve Whittemore, based in Fulletby, and they have just celebrated their second anniversary last month (full story here).

Following on from the success of their first curry club at The Hayloft in Hemingby, yellowbellykitchen are preparing to host their third Pop Up Curry Club on Wednesday (March 6), which boasts a set traditional Indian Thali meal.

Included in the price of £25 per person will be poppadoms and pickles, authentic Indian curries made by Steve, Kachumber salad, rice, naan bread, and a dessert – bring your own drinks.

Bookings only. To secure your place, send a WhatsApp message or call 07939 902162, or email [email protected]