First Lincolnshire-grown baked beans are ‘in the can’

A Leadenham farmer has seen his first crop of British grown baked beans go ‘in the can’.

​L-R: Andrew Ward, Prof Eric Holub and Justin Burton from crop advisors Agrii.

Using innovative growing methods developed by University of Warwick crop scientists, Capulet Beans entered the tinning process at Princes’ canning factory in Spalding last week.

It is the latest step to see more ‘home-grown’ staple food products created rather than relying on imports from Canada and South America, reducing food miles, improving soil structure and nutrients.

The beans were grown on Andrew Ward’s farm at Leadenham in partnership with university Professor Eric Holub.

Professor Holub said: "We went to the Princes factory to see how well the Capulet beans ‘can’ and they’ve done a marvellous job.”Farmer, Andy Ward, added: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be the farmer that’s grown these beans. To see them go through the line and into a tin – soon to be on a piece of toast, is unreal.”