It has been an exciting start to the year for The Foxglove Tree, as owner Clare Towers’s unique product The Botanical Cast Fragrance Diffuser has been selected as one of the six finalists in the Home Fragrance category of the The Gift of the Year Awards.
The Foxglove Tree was set up by Clare at her kitchen table during lockdown, creating gifts celebrating the flora we are surrounded by in the Lincolnshire Wolds, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.
Clare was seeing a huge demand for her Fragrance Diffuser to be stocked in local independent shops, so she decided to enter it into The Gift of the Year Awards, and she said she was “delighted” to make it onto the shortlist – “this is a huge achievement in such a short amount of time,” she said.
The competition allows for the general public to vote for a People’s Choice winner, and you can vote for Clare by visiting www.giftoftheyear.co.uk/2023-entries/home-fragrance/botanical-cast-fragrance-diffusers
to cast your vote.
You can find out more about The Foxglove Tree via the website at https://thefoxglovetree.co.uk/