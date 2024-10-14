'Frying tonight!' -- and celebrating tenth birthday at popular fish and chip shop in Louth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freebies, discounts, VIP visitors and charity cheer. They’ll be doing more than ‘frying tonight’ when a popular fish and chip shop in Louth celebrates its tenth birthday.

Hunters, of Newmarket, is putting the boat out to thank its customers for their support since the shop opened in 2014.

Even the Mayor of Louth, Cllr Julia Simmons, is getting involved when she launches the two-day weekend celebrations at the shop on Friday, October 25.

The mayor will be tucking into a free fish-and-chip meal – and all customers will get the chance to pocket tasty discounts over the two days.

Manager Sandra Jaines with the rest of her staff outside Hunters fish and chip shop at Newmarket in Louth, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

"They’ll be able to dip their hands into a hat on the counter and pull out a snooker ball,” explained shop manager Sandra Jaines.

"Each ball will be labelled with discounts of 50 per cent, 25 per cent or 20 per cent. We’ll also be throwing in some freebies, such as sauces, peas, curries and gravy, and we’ll be giving away some meals.

“Our suppliers have kindly donated items too, and we’ll be holding a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses.

"This is our way of thanking all our customers over the past ten years for the support they have given us.”

The birthday party will also be a vehicle for boosting the local volunteer-run charity, Daniel’s Kitchen, which helps people in need by providing, and delivering, hot meals.

"All the profits from our fundraising will go to Daniel’s Kitchen,” said Sandra, 64, who used to run the Kenwick News convenience store and newsagent’s in Louth with her husband for 15 years.

"I chose this charity because it does a fantastic job and relies totally on donations. I would love to raise about £2,000.”

Sandra, who described the birthday event as “our way of supporting the local community and our town”, has been at Hunters since it opened and manager for eight years.

She has a staff of five, including assistant boss Igors Kuznecovs, a 33-year-old Latvian who is a semi-professional bodybuilder.

Sandra says “business is doing well”, thanks to the backing of Louth residents, and stresses that the secret to the chippy’s success is “serving quality food”.

She is also full of praise for her main suppliers, Wilca Seafoods, which provides fresh fish every day from Grimsby Docks, and Walcott Potatoes, of Lincoln.