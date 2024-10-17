Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key information events are being held this weekend to shed more light on plans for a possible underground nuclear waste dump in Theddlethorpe.

A former gas terminal within the seaside village is one of three sites in England that has been identified for the dump, known as a GDF (geological disposal facility), by the government agency, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS).

Now NWS is hosting public consultation events at The Dunes Complex on Mablethorpe’s Central Promenade this coming Saturday and Sunday (October 19 and 20) from 11 am to 3 pm, and also next Monday to Wednesday (October 23) from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Leaflets have been posted to residents in the Theddlethorpe area, giving full details of the free events and inviting them to go along to find out all about the GDF and what it might mean.

This former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe is one of three sites in England being considered for an underground nuclear waste dump, or GDF (geological disposal facility). (PHOTO BY: Simon Tomson)

There will be an exhibition space with interactive models, films, audio guides and displays, while technical specialists will also be on hand to speak to residents and answer any questions.

GDFs are designed to safely and securely dispose of radioactive waste. They involve building a series of solid-rock vaults and tunnels up to 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) underground.

Once the waste is placed inside, the facility is permanently sealed, without needing any maintenance, while the radioactivity decays naturally.

The proposal has triggered alarm among nearby residents, with one survey suggesting that 85 per cent are opposed to it. Local councillors have also called for a referendum.

However, the Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership group has been created to work with NWS and help locals understand the proposal.

As part of the engagement process, it has also made available £1 million of funding for several community projects within the Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe and Withern areas to enhance the environment, improve wellbeing or boost the economy.

A spokesperson for the community partnership said: “There will be something for everyone to get involved in at this weekend’s events.

"You can learn why this area is being considered for a GDF, and what this could mean for you and the future.

“Get a better understanding of geological disposal and whether this area could be a suitable place to host the facility, deep underground and beyond the coastline.”

It is expected that a binding public vote on the GDF will be held in 2027.