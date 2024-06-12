House of the Dragon star stuns in sustainable Sanyukta Shrestha couture gown at London premier

The House of the Dragon cast at the London premier.

A star from one of TV’s hottest shows has walked the red carpet in a stunning red gown designed by Hagworthingham’s internationally renowned sustainable designer.

House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia, who plays Lady Baela Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series, wore Sanyukta Shrestha’s 100 percent vegan sustainable red couture gown for the star-studded London premiere of season two of the Game of Thrones prequel in Leicester Square on Monday night (June 10).

The gown, named ‘Rosa Florentina’, was ethically hand crafted from 100 percent recycled fibre and styled by celebrity fashion stylist and former fashion editor at Marie Claire UK, Abisoye Odugbesan.

Bethany Anthonia shared a photo of the premiere and her dress on her Instagram account, thanking the designer and expressing Sanyukta Shrestha dress as ‘Dress of the dreams’.

Bethany Antonia in her Sanyukta Shrestha gown at the House of the Dragon premier. Photo: Mike Marsland

“Completely in love with your designers and everything you stand for and it’s really important to me to wear something 100% vegan. The dress got so much love and I felt like a princess all night. Xxxx” – she said on her post.

Bethany was joined by fellow cast members Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) and Fabien Frankel (Ser Cristen Cole).

Multi-award winning designer Sanyukta has become known as a “pioneer in the concept of sustainable luxury” since the first launch of her eco-friendly brand in 2011, winning multiple awards over the years, including the PETA Luxury Vegan Wedding Awards in 2021, and having her designs showcased by diverse supermodels at London Fashion Week in September last year.

