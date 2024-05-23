Hagworthingham designer attends Downing Street reception to UK Nepal Friendship Treaty

Sanyukta Shrestha attending a reception celebrating 100 years of the UK Nepal Friendship Treaty at 10 Downing Street.

​A sustainable bridal fashion designer from Hagworthingham has become the first fashion designer of Nepali origin to be invited to the Prime Minister’s office.

Sanyukta Shrestha was invited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to attend a reception celebrating 100 years of the UK Nepal Friendship Treaty at 10 Downing Street, joined by Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and His Excellency the Ambassador of Nepal Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya.

The PM Rishi Sunak praised the enduring contributions of the British Gurkhas to the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, and reminisced about King Charles’ visit to Nepal.

Mr Sunak also emphasised the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and climate change between Britain and Nepal in the future.

The event was attended by respected figures, diplomats, social workers, ex-Gorkhas, British parliamentarians and high-ranking officials, and Sanyukta was the first Fashion Designer of Nepali origin to be invited to the Prime Minister’s office at No. 10.

Ashish Shrestha, Managing Director at Sanyukta Shrestha, said: "It is a wonderful milestone for our brand and Sanyukta Shrestha as a woman behind the brand to be invited at No. 10 Downing Street to celebrate this historic event between two nations.”

For the event, Sanyukta wore her Peplum Jacket with wide- leg Palazzo inspired from 1940’s British Fashion that are ethically handcrafted in Nepal with Ahimsa silk, and recycled organic bamboo, which was hand spun and hand woven by women in Villages of Nepal through sustainable development and self-reliance project.

Sanyukta Shrestha has been pioneering the concept of sustainable luxury in the UK, and over the past 12 months alone has won a raft of awards including Best Wedding Outfit Designer - Highly Commended Award of the Year 2024 at Britain's Asian Wedding Awards and was a finalist in the 'Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year' by Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards.