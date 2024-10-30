Innovation on the agenda at LEP Conference

This year’s Greater Lincolnshire LEP Conference will bring together a host of expert speakers to highlight how innovation is changing the future for businesses in our area.

The event on Thursday 7th November will feature participants taking part in two conversations: one on innovation for growth and the other on business innovators.

The first In Conversation will discuss innovation opportunities, impacts and emerging technologies and will feature:

· Sarah Brown, Head of STEP Strategic Supplier Relationships (Nuclear Fusion/ UKAEA)

· Fiona Strens, Director of the Centre for Defence and Security Ai at the University of Lincoln

· Stuart Piccaver, CEO of JEPCO Group · Steph Hamill, innovator, advocate, entrepreneur and consultancy leader

The discussion will cover the power of groundbreaking innovations across tech, AI, robotics, and digital platforms.

Success stories from local innovators will be the topic of the second conversation, which will feature:

· Mark Webb, Managing Director of E-Factor Group and a LEP Director

· Katie Woodward, Head of Operations at Corrboard

· Tim Jackson, Operations Director at Worldwide Fruit

· Robin Adlam, Managing Director of Lone Star

· Claire Foster, CEO of Boston College

These business leaders will explore innovation from various perspectives, showcasing some of the innovative techniques and developments in their businesses and industries. They will discuss the importance of shaping the right skills to augment and grow innovators and entrepreneurs through creative thinking and problem solving.

Also at the conference, James Pinchbeck, Chief Marketing Officer at Streets and Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Innovation Commission, will launch the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s Innovation Routemap.

Developed by the LEP and the University of Lincoln, the routemap sets out a new approach to accelerating innovation-led growth across Greater Lincolnshire.

It aims to create an environment where problem solving and creative thinking thrives, and where a culture of innovation permeates businesses of all sizes and sectors.

The objective is to increase the capacity of Greater Lincolnshire to innovate, ensuring that more businesses can engage with and benefit from innovative practices and technologies.

The conference will be hosted by Nikki Cooke, a LEP Director and Chief Executive of LIVES.

We will also hear from Ruth Carver, Chief Executive of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

The theme this year is Innovation for Growth, and among the other highlights will be a keynote speech by self-styled rebel technologist Brett StClair and a Demonstration Arena showcasing the latest technology and innovation from Greater Lincolnshire businesses and academics.

Those attending will also hear personal reflections by the current Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and his two predecessors: Professor Neal Juster, Pat Doody and Ursula Lidbetter.

The conference will take place at the EPIC Centre on the Lincolnshire Showground from 8am until 2pm on Thursday 7th November 2024. Admission is free and there will be the usual networking opportunities and a complimentary lunch for delegates.

Free transport to and from the venue will be available on the Lincoln BIG sightseeing tour bus, departing from St Mary’s Street outside Lincoln railway station at 7.45am and returning from the showground at 1.30pm.

Visit the booking page to register for your free place at the conference: https://tinyurl.com/bdf6426k