'It's fantastic news' - Marks & Spencer comment on upcoming return to Boston
Last week, Boston Borough Council approved the chain’s plans for an M&S Foodhall, off the A52, at Wyberton Fen, past where McDonald’s has a base.
It was in 2019 when Marks & Spencer exited the town, closing its Market Place food and clothing store as part of a ‘programme to reshape its UK store estate’, it said at the time.
It brought to an end a history dating back more than 100 years.
In a statement made this week to The Standard, Will Smith, property director at M&S, said: “It's fantastic news that our plans to return to Boston have been approved.
“Our show-stopping fresh market-style foodhall will offer the very best of M&S for the community – from an in-store bakery to fresh produce from our Select Farm partners, almost 200 of which are based in Lincolnshire.
“The new store will also create up to 70 new local retail jobs and we will keep the community updated on timings.”
While the statement does not give an indication as to when the store would open, in February of this year M&S gave autumn 2026 as an expected launch date if the development was approved.