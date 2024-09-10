Jalapeno Business Services joins IT specialist Uptech
This strategic move will enhance the services and resources available to Jalapeno’s clients while maintaining a high level of service.
Under the Uptech umbrella, Jalapeno Business Services based in Bassingham near Lincoln will transition to operating under the Uptech name.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Uptech Ltd,” said Mark Brown, owner and director of Jalapeno Business Services. “This partnership allows us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive and robust IT solutions, backed by Uptech’s decades of experience and success.
“Our clients will benefit greatly from the additional resources and expertise now available to them.”
James Fowler, Business Development Manager at Uptech Ltd, said: “This merger marks a significant milestone, promising enriched service offerings and greater innovation.
“Jalapeno’s clients will benefit from Uptech’s extensive knowledge base, cutting-edge technology solutions and industry-leading expertise.”
Despite the change in branding, all Jalapeno’s current employees will stay on board, continuing to operate from the same office locations. This continuity will ensure that the company’s clients will receive consistent and familiar support while gaining access to the expanded capabilities that Uptech brings to the table.
Uptech Ltd has a long track record of excellence, marked by numerous awards and recognitions within the managed service industry in Norfolk and East Anglia, including Best Managed IT Services Firm 2024 in East Anglia.
As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, Uptech continues to pioneer innovative solutions and deliver exceptional results for businesses across various sectors.
For more information about the transition and the enhanced services now available, contact Jalapeno Business Services directly or visit the Uptech Ltd website at www.uptech.co.uk
