Kirkstead wedding venue scoops top industry award third year running

Damien Bailey, Founder of The Wedding industry Awards, with Abbey Farm's Wedding Events Manager Millie Bower, co-owner Jo Nelstrop, Cocktail Mixologist Lauren Coupland, and co-owner Will Nelstrop. Photo: @roseandrainbowphotography

​The Wedding Industry Awards were held last Wednesday November 8 at The City Rooms in Leicester, and Abbey Farm Weddings were announced as winners in the Event Team category for the East Midlands for for the third year in a row.

The business, located at Kirkstead, is home to the Nelstrop family, who decided to use the Covid-19 pandemic to completely renovate one of their grainery barns to offer a complete wedding experience.

And now their endeavours have paid off as they were voted for by the couples who had selected their venue for their wedding over the last 12 months, and then shortlisted as one of seven finalists from across the East Midlands by a panel of leading industry judges before being chosen as the winners.

Co-owner Jo Nelsthrop said: “We are so very proud of our small team in delivering the exceptional service and expertise to our wedding couples that stands us out from the crowd.

“We always aim to make every wedding couples day perfect for them and their individual ideas and dreams come to life for their wedding day. It is such a privilege to be part of couples days from start to end and we pride ourselves in being able to deliver what each couple are looking for.

"So to be recognized by our couples in doing this so well is absolutely fantastic – we are incredibly delighted!”

