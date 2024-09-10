Leading horticultural firm bridge farm appoints new Chairman

The UK’s leading horticultural specialist Bridge Farm Group has appointed Andy Higginson, Chair of JD Sports Fashion and the British Retail Consortium, as its new Chairman.

Andy, who has been a main board director of listed PLCs for over 30 years, is reprising the role he previously held at Bridge Farm until it was sold to Sundial Growers in 2019. Andy played a key role in the sale, which was voted International Deal of the Year at the Midlands Dealmakers Awards.

In 2020 the company was bought back by David Ball, the son of the founders Jayne and Tony Ball, who was also reappointed as Group CEO in 2023.

"Having been involved with Bridge Farm and David since 2017, I’m delighted to be asked to step back in as Chairman,” explained Andy.

“David and I have always enjoyed working together and are looking forward to getting more actively involved, David being ‘hands-on’ as CEO and me in a non-executive capacity as Chairman. We both see the potential to grow the horticultural business, maximising the use of our wonderful facilities at Bridge Farm, Horseshoe Road and Clay Lake in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

“In addition, moving Bridge Farm Bioscience to the next stage of its development, with licensing, regulatory approval and (of course!) sales, will be hugely important. I look forward to getting to know the team more and working with them to continue to build our industry-leading business.”

Andy brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked as Executive Director of Tesco for over 15 years during its period of rapid growth. He also served as Senior Independent Director at Sky and Chair of Poundland, N Brown and Morrisons.

As well as Chair of JD Sports Fashion and trade body the British Retail Consortium, Andy is currently a director of several private equity-backed businesses.

“I have been privileged to work with Andy since 2017,” said David Ball, CEO of Bridge Farm.

“His guidance and support have played a key role in the unparalleled growth of the company over the last seven years.

“Andy has vast experience in our business and the markets we operate in, and we are delighted that he wants to be involved again and continue this journey. Andy’s appointment shows our ambition for the business, and we are excited for the next stage of development.”

Bridge Farm was established in 1988 by David’s parents Jayne and Tony Ball to grow houseplants for the wholesale trade, focusing on sustainable cultivation.

There are now two distinct arms of the business: Bridge Farm Horticulture Ltd, which delivers over 100 million plants and cut flowers to retailers and consumers all over the UK every year, and Bridge Farm Bioscience Ltd, which is at the forefront of plant research and development.

In 2020 the company completed the second phase of its 100-acre glasshouse development in Lincolnshire with robotics, automation, LED lighting and computerised climate control. Under the leadership of Andy and David, the company is poised to strengthen its current market position and prepare for further significant growth and new opportunities.