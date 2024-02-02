Lincolnshire optometrist raises awareness for Westminster Eye Health Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tushar Majithia, Optometrist and Director at Lunettes Opticians, attended the awareness day to encourage MPs to back a nationwide programme for a more joined up approach to eye health.

Hosted by ‘The Eyes Have It’ partnership and Marsha De Cordova MP, the event took place at the end of 2023, and aimed to lay the foundations for the future of eye health in England by educating them on the issues that today’s patients face.

The awareness day aimed to campaign for seven developments to key policies including prevention, diagnosis and early intervention in a clear, cohesive system alongside equal access of eye care for all patients.

Tushar Majithia attending Westminster Eye Health Day.

As an attendee, Tushar favoured these key policy changes, stating: “We’re really hopeful that there will be further developments with regard to sharing of data, sharing of patient information between organisations to improve patient care, and greater development of pathways on a national level, to help reduce the backlog in waiting times.

“The plan would see primary care utilised more effectively and an expansion in the ophthalmology workforce to meet patient needs.”

The event held at the Houses of Parliament was attended by a wide variety of leading figures in the optical industry including Cathy Yelf, Managing Director of the Macular Society, Ali Rivett, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, and Vivienne Francis, Chief Social Change Officer at Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Tushar added: “It was an honour to attend this recognised awareness day alongside some of the leading figures in ophthalmology care.

“Together we will carry on championing the importance of good eyecare until changes are made nationally to improve patient outcomes.”

Cathy Yelf, Chief Executive of the Macular Society, said: “This is an urgent situation now and unless there is action, it will get worse in the coming years as more people develop conditions like AMD.

“A national plan for eye care will help resolve the problems and improve outcomes for patients today and in the future.”

Westminster Eye Health Day is a Parliamentary event which raises the profile and importance of good eye health and eye research to the Government.

The Eyes Have It is a national partnership of eye care organisations that works to improve the lives of those with eye conditions. It includes the AOP, The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, the Macular Society, Fight for Sight, and Roche Products Ltd.

Lunettes is an independent opticians in Lincolnshire with more than 25 years of experience in providing professional eyecare and eye tests to its community.

Made up of three branches in Sleaford, Ruskington and Grantham, Lunettes provides a comprehensive range of professional services to offer an eyecare solution to suit all needs.