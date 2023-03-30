Register
Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium opening in Horncastle

​​After being inspired by Horncastle’s resident witches to help the community, this crafter has now set up her own emporium in town.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 31st Mar 2023, 00:00 BST
Lynette Eptom with some of her gifts.
Lynette Eptom with some of her gifts.
Lynette Eptom with some of her gifts.

​The Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium is the brainchild of Lynette Eptom, and is set to open on Bridge Street at the end of this month.

Offering a mixture of handmade crafts and gifts, the Emporium will also offer a range of holistic treatments, including reflexology, Indian Head Massage, body massage, Hopi Ear Candling, Reiki, and Intuitive Healing.

Lynette, who volunteers at witchcraft shop Flange & Prong on Wednesdays for High Priestess Shelley Hayes, said that her love of crafts and holistic therapies goes back years:

Most Popular
Lynette at the soon-to-be open The Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium on 27 Bridge Street.
Lynette at the soon-to-be open The Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium on 27 Bridge Street.
Lynette at the soon-to-be open The Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium on 27 Bridge Street.

I’ve been a holistic practitioner for 15 years and had a little business from home, and I’ve always loved doing crafts – I always said I’d love to have my own little craft shop one day.

“Then Shelley told me that this place was coming up just down the road, and I just had to go for it!”

Lynette will be selling many witchcraft and magical gifts at her new shop, which you can currently find on sale in Flange & Prong, including gardening and home items, artwork, wall hangings, jewellery, and much more.

"It’s all about wellbeing and helping people to smile,” Lynette said, “I’ve never taken the plunge before, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it if it wasn’t for Shelley and her encouragement.”

​The Little Artisan & Holistic Emporium will be opening at the end of April. For more information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HLW27/