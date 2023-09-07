Local care home hosts planning for the future legal seminar.

Chater Lodge care home, in Ketton invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of paying for care.

Our guests were able to meet impartial financial consultant Christian Jenkins from Welland Valley Legal who discussed how to plan for care. Topics covered included what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.

Christian was able to address and reassure our guests that there is support for those who are worried about the costs of planning for care in the future.

General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “We were delighted to have Christian come in to our home and help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

Christian Jenkins with David (attendee)