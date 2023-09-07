Local care home hosts planning for the future legal seminar.
Our guests were able to meet impartial financial consultant Christian Jenkins from Welland Valley Legal who discussed how to plan for care. Topics covered included what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.
Christian was able to address and reassure our guests that there is support for those who are worried about the costs of planning for care in the future.
General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “We were delighted to have Christian come in to our home and help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.
"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”