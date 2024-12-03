Local opticians celebrate colleague’s achievements

Customers visiting a Sleaford opticians will benefit from a newly qualified optometrist in the team.

The team at Specsavers on Southgate are celebrating colleague Emma Carter after she graduated from Bradford University with a BSc in Optometry.

Working at the store since 2008, having joined as an optical assistant just after it opened, Emma will be a familiar face to many, but now she can see customers for all types of appointments including eye examinations.

‘It’s hard to believe I’ve been part of the team since the store opened 16 years ago. I joined following time as Cabin Crew and soon knew I wanted to pursue a career in optics,’ Emma explains. ‘It wasn’t long before I embarked on a three-year remote learn course to study for my dispensing optician qualification and things went from there.

‘I continued to work as a dispensing optician until 2013 before taking maternity leave after the birth of my second daughter. When I returned to work, I was delighted to become the in-store trainer, supporting many of my colleagues over the years. Fast forward to 2022 and I begin studying to become an optometrist, including undertaking a hospital placement at the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.’

‘We sponsored Emma through the course and were delighted when she qualified as a pre-reg optometrist, graduating with a first-class honours,’ says James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford. ‘We’re so proud she has now completed all the qualifications needed to become a fully qualified optometrist.

‘It only seems like yesterday since Emma joined us, but she has achieved so much in that time,’ James adds. ‘With her determination and passion to help others, Emma is a highly valued member of the team, and we love watching her continue to progress and develop.’

‘I’ve learnt so much since I started at Specsavers Sleaford. The whole team has been really supportive throughout my studies, and I’ve really enjoyed getting to know all of our customers and the local community over the years when they come to visit us in-store. I can’t wait to see what the next 16 years brings!’ Emma concludes.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 01529 411160 or visit http://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/sleaford