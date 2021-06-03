Louth: Councillors share their views on Active Town Centre proposals

Louth town centre

The proposals - which were supported by a majority of the public during the formal consultation period - featured several amendments which aimed to mitigate some of the highlighted concerns.

Lynne Cooney told the Leader: “As a SEND parent, I have been very vocal that disability parking was of paramount importance for residents and visitors to Louth.

“So, I am encouraged that this is proposed for the Market Place, to assist those with both visible and hidden disabilities to access the town, this would have been discriminatory in my opinion.

“I would like it confirmed that the bays will be appropriately marked out to allow extra space and would like confirmation as to how many bays they are proposing?

“Businesses must have adequate protocols for loading and unloading goods to their shops.

“With the effect the pandemic has had on our small businesses, we need to make sure they are supported.”

Sue Locking, speaking in a personal capacity, said that she was still ‘devastated’ that the plans are going ahead.

Mrs Locking said: “I am very concerned. It may only be in place for 18 months, but 18 months will kill the town!”

She cited concerns such as a lack of delivery and loading bays available to businesses in Mercer Row, and highlighted the well-publicised issues that small independent businesses such as Potty About Pets have encountered in the past.

She also raised concerns about whether ‘blue badge’ holders will be charged to park, the loss of free short-stay parking, and the ‘poorly advertised’ consultation.