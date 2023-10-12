Louth's new Alfredo Lounge set for grand opening next week
Loungers plc announced back in March that the chain is set to open Alfredo Lounge in the the former Eve & Ranshaw department store building.
The restaurant is now set to open on Wednesday (October 18) and the unit has been transformed inside, with Loungers trademark patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors, oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.
Alfredo Lounge promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day, with the all-day menu featuring everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with menus for vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet.
Families will also be able to make use of the selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer, as well as a full children’s menu, high chairs, and baby-changing facilities.
Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, says: “We are delighted to be opening Alfredo Lounge in Louth.
"Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.
"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Alfredo Lounge.”