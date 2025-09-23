Market Rasen Racecourse Groundstaff named Jump Course Runners-Up at RCA Groundstaff Awards

RCA Awards

Market Rasen Racecourse’s dedicated Grounds Team has been named Jump Course Runners-Up at this year’s Racecourse Association (RCA) Groundstaff Awards, in recognition of their outstanding performance, innovation and commitment to delivering a first-class racing surface.

This accolade follows one of the most challenging years on record for the Lincolnshire track. With an unprecedented and prolonged dry summer, the team faced immense pressure to continue delivering safe going for every fixture.

This involved proactive irrigation strategies and enhanced turf management including track drainage improvements, ensuring equine and jockey welfare standards were maintained.

The judging panel specifically highlighted these initiatives, recognising the team’s particular focus on horse and rider welfare.

Market Rasen Grounds Team

Alice Cosgrove, Clerk of the Course for Market Rasen Racecourse, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded ‘Jump Course Runners-Up’ in this year RCA Groundstaff Awards.

“This award is a true reflection of the team’s hard work and dedication over the past 12 months and I am delighted to see their efforts recognised in such a way.

“With an unprecedented dry summer, the team have had to go above and beyond to maintain safe going for our fixtures. Their innovation, adaptability, and commitment to the racecourse are second to none, and I feel exceptionally fortunate to work alongside them.”

The Market Rasen Grounds Team — Tim Beebe, Luke Smales, Keiron Proctor, Mitchell Peachey and Harry Rhymer — have devoted countless hours to keeping the track at its very best. Thanks to their dedication, the racecourse continues to provide a safe, high-quality surface for racing and an exceptional experience for everyone on and off the track.

This recognition underscores horseracing’s continued focus on innovation, high standards and equine welfare, with Grounds Teams at the heart of maintaining the country’s best loved racectracks.