Morrisons release visuals of potential new Louth store

​New visuals of the new-look Morrisons planned for Louth have been released.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 12th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.
A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.

Morrisons has submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of its Eastgate store in Louth.

Planners have said that following recent public consultations, local residents have expressed “overwhelming support” for the plans, with 88 percent of those expressing a view gave their backing to the new development.

The plans will replace the existing supermarket on Eastgate with a new, larger store on site with a 37 percent larger sales area, with an additional 52 jobs created and the full Morrisons range of fresh food available, including ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and a customer café.

A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.
A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.

During construction of the new building – expected to take around 18 months to complete – the existing store will remain fully open to keep serving the community.

Georgina French, Senior Property Manager at Morrisons, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in our public consultation – we are grateful for all comments and the strong support we have received.

We are aware of other proposals for new retail development in and around Louth but think our current site is the best location to serve the town’s growing needs.

"As a town centre site, our store already plays an important role in attracting shoppers to Louth so other shops and services benefit too.

A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.
A visual of the potential new Morrisons in Louth.

“It's now up to East Lindsey District Council to decide – hopefully with their support we can continue to serve the town for many years to come, and create an even better shopping experience for all our customers.”

More information about the proposal can still be found on the project website at www.morrisons-louth.co.uk.

