National retailer announces closing down sale at Boston site, but better news at former Oldrids premises

Closing down signs in the window of Poundstretcher, in Strait Bargate, Boston.

The front of Poundstretcher, in Strait Bargate, is blanketed with signs that read ‘STORE CLOSING’ and ‘WOW 20% OFF EVERYTHING’.

Poundstretcher moved into the unit in 2017 from the old Scala Theatre, in Market Place.

Previously, the Strait Bargate premises had been occupied by QD and before that Woolworths – the occupants since it was built in the 1960s.

The site formerly originally occupied by Woolworths.

Poundstretcher has been approached for a comment on the signs.

On the opposite side of Strait Bargate, however, at the former Oldrids signs, more positive signs can be found.

These read ‘BOSTON’S NEW DEPARTMENT STORE – COMING SOON’ and indicate vacancies available for sales and restaurant teams.

Oldrids announced in July of last year that it was proposing to not re-open its store in the town centre after 216 years of trading.