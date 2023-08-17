​New, award-winning beer for Louth's Luda Brewing Co.

​One of the town’s newest brewers can not only boast a brand new beer, but it is now an award-winning beer to boot.

Jack, Kieran and Joe Byrd from Luda (centre) receiving the award from the Hull Minster Beer Festival team.

Following their nomination in the Destination Lincolnshire’s Tourism Awards in the ​New Tourism Business of the Year category, Louth’s Luda Brewing Co. announced the launch of their latest creation, Stingray Tropical IPA.

Their new creation, a 5.2% ABV hazy IPA, boasts a soft-bodied texture, providing a smooth and enjoyable is described as a “balanced beer, with mouth-watering tropical fruit flavours”, and promises a “sensory adventure like no other”.

The team at Luda have also earned the prestigious title of “Best Keg Beer” by public vote at the Hull Minster Beer Festival in Spring 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of Stingray Tropical IPA,” said Joe Byrd, Head Brewer, “This beer embodies everything we strive for in our brewing process - quality, innovation, and a commitment to delivering exceptional flavours to our valued customers.

"We are confident that Stingray will exceed all expectations and become a new favourite among craft beer

enthusiasts.”