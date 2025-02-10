New HiQ Tyres & Autocare centre brings top-quality car services to Lincoln

HiQ Tyres & Autocare brings new car service and MOT centre to Lincoln, creating four new jobs and promising top-quality, customer-focused car care at competitive prices

HiQ Tyres & Autocare has opened its brand new vehicle service centre in Lincoln, bringing affordable, high-quality automotive services to the city.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Lincoln, based at Pioneer Business Park, offers a full range of automotive services, including MOTs, tyre replacement, vehicle servicing and wheel alignment. With customer service at the forefront of its operations, the centre provides convenient features like online booking, digital health check reports, and the option to split payments into interest-free instalments.

The new franchise is operated by a well-established local business, founded by Lincolnshire entrepreneur Leo Dack, who also operates another HiQ Tyres & Autocentre in Coventry. The opening of the autocentre has created four new jobs across sales and technical roles, with further plans already in place to grow the team in the near future as demand increases.

Operating a nationwide network of autocare centres, HiQ is backed by Goodyear, one of the largest tyre manufacturers in the world.

A local business committed to servicing Lincoln’s drivers

The new franchise is led by local entrepreneur Leo Dack, who decided to open his second franchise to build on the success of his existing Coventry branch. “We’re delighted to bring HiQ to Lincoln, a strong brand backed by the Goodyear name. As our business grows, it’s important for us to partner with brands that local drivers can trust and engage with easily. We’re a technology-led business, so all our services can be booked online through a fantastic website. Plus, we take pride in offering services that other fast-fit garages don’t, such as loan cars,” Leo explains.

As a franchise, the centre is independently owned and operated, giving it the flexibility to adapt quickly to local customer needs; a key point of difference from other national chains. For Leo, expanding the business network with HiQ Tyres & Autocare is an opportunity to help serve the local community even further.

“Our goal is to build a long-standing local business, driven by customer referrals and trust. Exceptional service is at the heart of everything we do,” Leo adds. “We’re here to provide Lincoln’s drivers with expert care, fair pricing, and a personal touch. Great service always starts with putting customers first.”

To celebrate its launch, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Lincoln is offering introductory promotions until the end of March. Local drivers can book MOTs starting at just £19, take advantage of free diagnostic checks, and receive £20 off any service or repair over £200.