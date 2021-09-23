Opening date revealed as Poundland gets set to move into old Marks & Spencer unit in Boston

The former Marks & Spencer store in Boston.

In August, the Standard reported that the retailer had submitted a planning application to Boston Borough Council in relation to Marks & Spencers’ former home in Market Place.

The documents submitted to the council showed plans not just for a Poundland store, but a base for Pep&Co too – Poundland’s clothing arm.

In a news release today (September 23), the business says it is opening a ‘new flagship store in Boston – bringing its popular Pep&Co clothing and chilled and frozen food offer to one of the town centre’s most iconic buildings’.

The new store will include Poundland's chilled and frozen food range.

The venture will launch following ‘extensive internal renovation’ on Saturday, October 9, as ‘one of Poundland’s star stores and a symbol of the discount retailer’s transformation’, it says.

It will employ 21 people and measure almost 13,000 square feet.

The existing smaller Poundland store in Pescod Square will close and colleagues will be offered roles in the new store, while the nearby Pep&Co store will remain open as usual, the business adds.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director, Austin Cooke, said: “The new Boston store will show off Poundland at its best and we can’t wait to open our doors in one of the town’s most iconic buildings. Our investment will give the building a new lease of life and create valuable jobs for Boston.

“Our existing customers in Boston are going to love the extended ranges on offer and new customers will discover our amazing value and quality, right in the heart of town.”

Poundland has recently increased its network of stores in Lincolnshire with new openings in Spalding earlier this month, Stamford in July and Ingoldmells in June 2020.

Pep&Co launched about six years ago and is now one of the UK’s 20 largest clothing retailers by volume, with shop-in-shops at more than 400 Poundland stores across the UK and Ireland where it trades under the Dealz brand.

The Market Place store will feature Pep&Co’s full range of family clothing, including womenswear, menswear and children’s leisure and school wear.

Customers will also be able browse its homeware range which launched last year, with items from throws and cushions to photo frames and decorative pieces.

The new store will also offer Poundland’s range of chilled and frozen food that has been introduced to more than 200 stores.

The chiller and freezer cabinets will stock a wide range of meals and snacks including ready-meals, pizzas, pies, frozen desserts and ice-cream.