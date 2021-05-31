PICTURES: Best Bank Holiday ever say businesses in Skegness
Businesses in Skegness have said they have enjoyed the 'best Bank Holiday ever'.
Thousands of visitors headed to the coast to enjoy their long-waited freedom and soak up the sun.
Among them were a number of families with babies born in lockdown.
Our photographer David Dawson was there to capture the happy smiling faces.
