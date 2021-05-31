PICTURES: Best Bank Holiday ever say businesses in Skegness

Thousands of visitors headed to the coast to enjoy their long-waited freedom and soak up the sun.

Among them were a number of families with babies born in lockdown.

Our photographer David Dawson was there to capture the happy smiling faces.

Bank Holiday Crowds soaking up the sun on Skegness beach. Photo: David Dawson.

Bank Holiday Chris and James Palmer with six-month-old Buddy (left), with Aron, Jane and Lucy Palmer of Leicester. Photo: David Dawson

Bank Holiday Craig and Alison Taylor of Sleaford with Macey, 8. Photo: David Dawson

Bank Holiday The Klemkiewicz family from Northampton - Anna, Patryk David, 4, and Artur, 3. Photo: David Dawson