Fearne Harrison, 3, enjoying a ride on the donkeys on Skegness beach.

PICTURES: Best Bank Holiday ever say businesses in Skegness

Businesses in Skegness have said they have enjoyed the 'best Bank Holiday ever'.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 31st May 2021, 8:25 pm

Thousands of visitors headed to the coast to enjoy their long-waited freedom and soak up the sun.

Among them were a number of families with babies born in lockdown.

Our photographer David Dawson was there to capture the happy smiling faces.

1. Bank Holiday

Crowds soaking up the sun on Skegness beach.

Photo: David Dawson.

2. Bank Holiday

Chris and James Palmer with six-month-old Buddy (left), with Aron, Jane and Lucy Palmer of Leicester.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Bank Holiday

Craig and Alison Taylor of Sleaford with Macey, 8.

Photo: David Dawson

4. Bank Holiday

The Klemkiewicz family from Northampton - Anna, Patryk David, 4, and Artur, 3.

Photo: David Dawson

