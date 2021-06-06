PICTURES: Hundreds visit Continental Market in Mablethorpe
Hundreds of people have visited a Continental Market in Mablethorpe to enjoy great food and drink and browse the variety of stalls.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 8:42 am
Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:48 am
The event - which ends later today (Sunday) - is the first big event along the coast supported by the Visit Lincs Coast BID team since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
Organised in association with RR Events, visitors have been promised a long weekend of ‘delicious continental delicacies and delights’.
The Continental Market continued until Sunday along Mablethorpe High Street, from Waterloo Road to Victoria Road.
