Great food is a highlight of the Continental Market in Mablethorpe.

PICTURES: Hundreds visit Continental Market in Mablethorpe

Hundreds of people have visited a Continental Market in Mablethorpe to enjoy great food and drink and browse the variety of stalls.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 8:42 am
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 8:48 am

The event - which ends later today (Sunday) - is the first big event along the coast supported by the Visit Lincs Coast BID team since Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Organised in association with RR Events, visitors have been promised a long weekend of ‘delicious continental delicacies and delights’.

The Continental Market continued until Sunday along Mablethorpe High Street, from Waterloo Road to Victoria Road.

Read more, including dates of other events along the coast, here:

Roll up for great street food at three-day continental market in Mablethorpe

1. Mablethorpe Continental Market

Hundreds of people have visited the Mablethorpe Continental Market.

Photo: Visit Lincs Coast (BID)

2. Mablethorpe Continental Market

Cheers - shopping is thirsty work and even children can enjoy a Continental twist to their chosen slush.

Photo: Visit Lincs Coast (BID)

3. Mablethorpe Continental Market

Plenty of tasty treats to tempt you.

Photo: Visit Lincs Coast (BID)

4. Mablethorpe Continental Market

Event has been a sizzling success.

Photo: Visit Lincs Coast (BID)

