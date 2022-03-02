Plans for new caravan park in Rasen’s ‘leisure mile’

The proposed site on Legsby Road, between Market Rasen Racecourse caravan park and the Lindsey Trail Touring Park Photo: Google maps EMN-220103-102035001

Green Parks Homes Ltd has applied for the change of use of a series of former paddocks behind Belmont in Legsby Road for the site.

The land sits between two existing caravan parks - the Market Rasen Racecourse Caravan Park and the Lindsey Trail Touring Park.

Legsby Road is also the home of Market Rasen Racecourse, Market Rasen Golf Club and the Wild Pines Park activity centre.

A previous application for a residential development on the site was refused.

The current proposal is for holiday static caravans and lodges to be placed on the site.

Supporting documents say the aim of the park is to ‘provide 5-star self-catering holiday accommodation’.

The document continues: “The applicant proposes to operate the holiday units as a mix of second homes and short lets, depending on the market conditions, and proposes a standard holiday use only condition be attached to any planning permission.”

The applicants, who have also developed Wolds Retreat at Caistor, say there would be a number of benefits to Market Rasen and the local economy of the whole area.

The accompanying planning statement says: “It [the plan] will complement the support provided via the

Welcome Back Funds (to improve the town centre).

“It will help to generate support and interest for the area’s natural and cultural heritage, in line with the Lincolnshire Destination Management Plan.”