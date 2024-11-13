Post Office set to close 115 branches amid major cuts - full list of Post Office branches set for closure
Bosses at the Post Office have revealed that 115 locations have been earmarked for closure, with around 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs. Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed the news following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation, in a bid to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.
He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”
The location at risk of closure are Crown post Office locations, normally found within city centres and manned by Post Office employees. They are the only Post Office-owned locations left in the country.
The locations that are facing closure are:
- Aldwych
- Antrim
- Baker Street
- Bangor
- Barnes Green
- Barnet
- Belfast City
- Bexhill On Sea
- Bideford
- Birmingham
- Bransholme
- Breck Road
- Bridlington
- Brixton
- Broadway
- Caernarfon
- Cambridge City
- Canning Town
- Chester Le Street
- City of London
- Clapham Common
- Cosham
- Cricklewood
- Crossgates
- Croydon High Street
- Dereham
- Didsbury Village
- Dunraven Place
- East Dulwich
- Eccles
- Eccleston Street
- Edinburgh City
- Furness House
- Glasgow
- Gloucester
- Golders Green
- Great Portland Street
- Grimsby
- Haddington
- Hampstead
- Harlesden
- Harold Hill
- High Holborn
- Houndsditch
- Hyde
- Inverness
- Islington
- Kendal
- Kennington Park
- Kensington
- Kettering
- Kilburn
- Kingsbury
- Kingsland High Street
- Kirkwall
- Knightsbridge
- Leigh
- Leighton Buzzard
- Liskeard
- London Bridge
- Londonderry
- Lower Edmonton
- Lupus Street
- Manchester
- Matlock
- Melville Road
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Milton Keynes
- Morecambe
- Morley
- Mount Pleasant
- Mutley
- Nailsea
- Newquay
- Newtownards
- Northolt
- Old Swan
- Oswestry
- Oxford
- Paddington Quay
- Paignton
- Port Talbot
- Portsmouth
- Poulton Le Fylde
- Prestwich
- Raynes Park
- Redditch
- Roman Road
- Romsey
- Rotherham
- Salford City
- Saltcoats
- Sheffield City
- South Ockendon
- South Shields
- Southall
- Springburn Way
- St Johns
- St Peters Street
- Stamford
- Stamford Hill
- Stockport
- Stornoway
- Stroud
- Sunderland City
- Teignmouth
- The Markets
- Vauxhall Bridge Road
- Wealdstone
- Westbourne
- Wester Hailes
- Windsor
- Worlds End
- Yate Sodbury
The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has blasted the decision to announce the closures. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Office shot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.
“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”
A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said: “Post Offices are an integral part of the communities they serve and the services they provide for local people.
“The Government is in active discussion with Nigel Railton on his plans to put postmasters at the centre of the organisation and strengthen the Post Office network for its long-term future.”
