An events business in Horncastle, run by a female entrepreneur, has won a major accolade for the way it brightens up weddings with its floral designs.

For the second year running, Rosedale House Events is the East Midlands regional winner in the florist category at The Wedding Industry Awards and now goes forward to the national final in London.

The success is another feather in the cap for floral designer Michelle Roworth, who owns the business and picked up the award at a glittering event at The Pumping House venue in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire.

Proud Michelle said: “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by the judges for the second year in a row.

Michelle Roworth (second from left), owner of the Horncastle-based florist and events business, Rosedale House, picks up her award. (PHOTO BY: The Wedding Industry Awards)

"Our passion is bringing couples’ visions to life through our luxury florals and styling. This award is testament to the dedication of our talented team.”

Rosedale House Events is an extension of the Horncastle Florist business, which is renowned for providing large statement-florals and full-service styling for all aspects of weddings and other events – from tablescapes to aerial installations.

Based in a shop on North Street, the team has developed its portfolio over the last six years. It specialises in creating beautiful, elevated designs, using premium flowers, linens, candles and customised display mechanisms.

More than 1,500 independent businesses entered The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA), which were decided by the votes of customers over the past 12 months and the opinions of more than 150 expert judges.

A jubilant Michelle Roworth wins the adulation of the audience as she rushes to the stage to collect her award after Rosedale House Events is announced the winner. (PHOTO BY: The Wedding Industry Awards)

"TWIA are the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the UK wedding industry, so the regional winners are at the top of their game,” said Damian Bailey, founder of the awards.

"The competition is tough and the standards are very high. But thanks to more than 27,000 votes from clients and our panel of judges, the regional winners have risen to the top of an industry that demands the best.”

It is estimated that the UK’s wedding industry is worth £15 billion annually, so suppliers such as Rosedale House operate in a crowded marketplace.

The TWIA results have real meaning for them and are also useful for anyone organising a wedding who is looking for expert suppliers in their area.

The regional winners have been announced throughout this month at ten awards ceremonies. The national final is being held on Wednesday, January 22.