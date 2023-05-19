Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Rebos launches its children's soft play area tomorrow

The newly-fitted area is ideal for young families.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 19th May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:01 BST
A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.
A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.

Rebos department store in Boston is launching its new children’s soft play area tomorrow (Saturday).

The town centre store will be unveiling its new ‘RebosPlay’ area on the second floor from 9am.

A ‘Elsa’ lookalike from Frozen will also be in character to greet young ones from 10.30-12.30pm.

Most Popular
A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.
A snapshot of the new RebosPlay area, sent to Lincolnshire World by the company.

A store spokesperson said via Facebook: “We are so excited. We have so much exciting fun planned for the event including: kids colouring competition on the day to be in the chance of winning a prize , face-painting, Disney princess Elsa from Frozen, Playmobil prize draw, a designated RebosPlay menu and loads more!”

RebosPlay will be open 9am-5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm Sundays. A cafe area will be serving hot and cold food, drinks and cakes.

Situated in Strait Bargate, at the former Oldrids unit, Rebos had announced in January it was closing due to high energy bills.

However, just three months later, on April 22, it re-opened its retail spaces and second floor restaurant / cafe. Plans for the new play area shortly followed.

Rebos, pictured back in January this year.Rebos, pictured back in January this year.
Rebos, pictured back in January this year.
Related topics:FacebookDisney