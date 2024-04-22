Renault UK and RH Commercial Vehicles announce partnership to boost service for van drivers
All van drivers can now benefit from reduced waiting times for their vans to be seen in a workshop, due to the extensive facilities at each site. Customers can also benefit from extended opening hours, Saturday availability, and courtesy vans to assist customers during vehicle downtime and limit the impact on their businesses.
Due to quick turnaround times, customers also can wait with their vehicles in comfortable and well-equipped waiting areas with free refreshments, Wi-Fi, and TV.
All van centres will be equipped to maintain service and repair on all types of van, including diagnostics. Through this partnership with Renault, RHCVan can carry out warranty repairs on all Renault LCV products[GD1] .
Services include MOT, repair and maintenance, tyre replacement, windscreen repair, parts, and air-con gas replacement allowing it to be the one-stop-shop for anyone with a van.
Nigel, Managing Director, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan:
“As we launch our first four dedicated van centres, part of our ongoing expansion across the East Midlands, it is exciting to also announce our new partnership with Renault UK, giving all light commercial van operators the many benefits of a dedicated commercial vehicle service agent and repairer which we know is so important to keep your vehicle on the road and in top condition.
Our extended opening hours, manufacturer-trained technicians and comprehensive parts stock, alongside MOT, tyre and windscreen repair and replacement services make us an ideal partner for all Renault operators, visit us, we are here to help you on your journey.”
James Daykin, Group Aftermarket Manager, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan:
“This partnership with Renault UK allows us to better serve the businesses that drive the East Midlands through comprehensive aftermarket offerings and quick, efficient service to reduce downtime and cater for those whose vans are their livelihood.”
John Richardson, Head of Network Development from Renault UK:
“The new LCV Authorised Repairer relationship with RHCVan gives us crucial aftersales capacity in a market that is booming, offering assistance on one of the UK’s most travelled routes along the M1 at Nottingham, Newark and Leicester. Helping Renault UK commercial vehicle customers run productive and efficient business operations is a critical part of our offer, and by increasing access to repair and aftersales services we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to reducing vehicle off-road time."