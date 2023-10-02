After nearly 100 years in business, Horncastle’s only electricals business has closed its doors for the last time.

Andy Robinson with one of his antique dial phones. Photos: Mick Fox

Last month, Andy Robinson announced that he would be retiring and that Robinson’s, the longest-established business in town, would be closing at the end of September.

Since then, people have been flocking to Andy’s shop, located on the High Street, to buy up electrical items before the business closed.

And so on Saturday (September 30), Andy closed the doors on his shop, which was opened as C.P Robinson’s in 1930 by his grandfather Cyril Robinson, for the final time.

Andy with one of the shop's original signs from the 1930s.

Andy said that he’s been so busy closing up that he’s not had time to feel emotional about the closure, but he feels he has “done his duty” for the community.

"The shop was really busy on Saturday,” he said, “People were coming in and buying some bits and to wish me well.

"People have been asking me why I’m retiring, but I said I can’t keep going and going, and I want to walk out of here rather than be carried.”

Andy is now in the process of doing the shop up ready to be rented out to any prospective business owners.

"We’ve had some people ask about it but no serious enquiries yet,” Andy added, “Everything is all here and ready to go for the next person and we need a shop like this in Horncastle, so I hope someone does take it on.”