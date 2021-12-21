Second-hand goods retailer announces plans to open new store in Boston within weeks as it launches recruitment drive

8-10 Wide Bargate, the future home of Cash Converters, as it was in October.

Cash Converters is taking on the units formerly occupied by Oxfam and the TUI travel agency in Wide Bargate.

As part of this, the business is recruiting for several new roles at the store, including assistant manager and general store assistants.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early by emailing their CV to [email protected].

So far, the retailer has already recruited a store manager, Craig Gregory.

Craig said: “We’re really excited to be investing in Boston’s economic development by opening our new store and supporting job growth in the town. We have several vacancies available and encourage anyone with retail and/or management experience to apply to the relevant job roles.

“We’re really looking forward to serving the Boston community and are counting down the days until we can help customers with the range of services that we offer – buying, selling, and borrowing.

“We anticipate our new store will fit in well with the areas’ large retail scene and hope it will become a significant addition to the town centre.”

Cash Converters is a franchised retailers with more than 180 outlets throughout the country.

The Boston store joins a number of existing outlets in Lincolnshire, including Lincoln, Louth, and Grimsby.