Skegness in UK's top 25 locations for best fish and chips

Skegness has been ranked 17th in the top 25 locations for the best fish and chips in the UK.

The chip shop capital of the UK has been revealed in the latest analysis by card payment specialists takepayments Limited

Bournemouth comes out top with Margate also revealed as the UK’s hotspot for the best value fish and chips.

Skegness with 40 fish and chip shops comes 17th in the list, based on the prices for fish, chips, and mushy peas from TripAdvisor’s top-rated chip shop from each town.

The top 20 locations for fish and chips. Skegness ranks 17th, according to data.

It comes as no surprise that it’s the coastal towns that have made it into the top 25 towns with the most booming fish and chips shops. Bournemouth comes in at first place, with an impressive 119 fish and chip shops and restaurants. Coastal towns of Torquay and Paignton don’t fall too short behind, both with over 100 fish and chip shops in the area.

Even for towns which are more sparsely populated, many still have a phenomenal number of fish and chip offerings. Tenby which as a smaller than average population of 5,000 people, has over 43 fish and chip offerings, which equates to 7.8 fish and chip shop/restaurants per 1000 people.

Sandra Rowley from takepayments said: "Who doesn’t love fish and chips by the sea?

"Our research goes to show that there is still huge demand for fish and chips across the country but even more so for coastal towns with hundreds of fish and chip shops serving to hungry tourists.

"Our customer data reveals we have seen an impressive increase of 28% in fish and chip shop independents opening compared to the Summer of 2019. It just goes to show that us Brits never get tired of a good old bag of fish and chips!”